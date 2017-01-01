POST AN AD
Mickey
Mickey
Richmond, BC
*Make sure to watch our videos!* Mickey was surrendered to the Dawson Creek branch and is currently in our care here in Richmond. He's still a little unsure about all the new sites and sounds, b... VIEW DETAILS
S'More
S'More
Vernon & District, BC
Meet S'More! S'More is an adorable little bunny who came into the shelter because she was not compatible with the children in the home. S'More is now looking for a calm, quiet guardian who can give he... VIEW DETAILS
717 ASH BAY
717 ASH BAY
$39,900.00
Crooked Lake, SK
---- HD Photos, Property Tax Info & Full Property Description Available on listing REALTOR's® website ( http://listings.flatlandsTEAM.com ) ---- The property data being displayed is provided by the As... VIEW DETAILS
REALTOR®: Noel Geremia
Pewter beer steins and shot glasses
Pewter beer steins and shot glasses
$175.00
Campbell River, BC
Four 9 oz beer steins, six shot glasses. German made, very collectable. Beautiful design all matched set. Excellent gift. SKS design Zinn 95% VIEW DETAILS
FOR SALE BY OWNER
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser
$6,995.00
Kelowna, BC
VIEW DETAILS
DEALER: Russo Auto Sales
8142 Costabile Drive
8142 Costabile Drive
$399,900.00
Niagara Falls, ON
Luxury. This is the word that comes to mind when it comes to this absolute gem. Over 2023 Sq ft plus an additional 1000 for the Recroom! This end unit luxury townhome is loaded with 2 walk in closets,... VIEW DETAILS
REALTOR®: Matt Guthrie
2011 Trail Blazer 253FS
2011 Trail Blazer 253FS
$32,985.00
Courtenay, BC
Trailblazers are designed and built for durability and maximum living comfort. This quality one owner unit is in immaculate condition. Residential luxury for your home away from home! Thermal max weat... VIEW DETAILS
DEALER: Arbutus RV & Marine Sales Ltd. Courtenay
Solar Lamps - Dual Power
Solar Lamps - Dual Power
$50.00 ea
Qualicum Beach, BC
DUAL POWER SOLAR OR A.C. LED TABLE LAMPS. Chrome base and stand, with tapered fluted glass top. HEIGHT: 16", 22" OR 28". WIDTH: Base 7". Glass 6". BULBS: 2 LEDs. Comes with 2 additional chr... VIEW DETAILS
FOR SALE BY OWNER
Chest freezer
Chest freezer
$100.00 obo
Campbell River, BC
27 x 45 freezer. works fine, never a problem. Moving sale VIEW DETAILS
FOR SALE BY OWNER
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
$43,340.00
Coquitlam, BC
VIEW DETAILS
DEALER: Coquitlam Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ltd.
FEATURED ADS
2003 Monte Carlo
2003 Monte Carlo
$7,950.00 obo
Nanaimo, BC
VIEW DETAILS
Browning 7mm Rifle
Browning 7mm Rifle
$900.00
Nanaimo, BC
VIEW DETAILS
2015 Toyota Prius
2015 Toyota Prius
$23,998.00
Courtenay, BC
VIEW DETAILS

